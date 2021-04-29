 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona GOP
I understand that the Arizona GOP, in keeping with their demand for a hand made recount of the +2M ballots in Phoenix’s Maricopa County done by a Trump loving company they hired, now want a recount of the Federal Census for Arizona, claiming the count was wrong and that GOP counties have increased population sufficiently to warrant more members of the House of Representatives.

At this point, this post is sarcastic cynicism, but could become fact at any moment.

Kathleen Edelman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

