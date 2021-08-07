 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona Government VS Masks in Schools
Letter: Arizona Government VS Masks in Schools

Governor Ducey and Republican legislators prohibit rational measures against COVID in schools like mandatory masks and show a willingness to sacrifice the health of Arizonans on the alter of extremist conservative ideology. They view actions for the common good and general welfare as dreaded socialism.

Ducey's childish "lockdown lobby" words contrast with the universal truth and mature wisdom of the writing of early 17th century English poet and theologian, John Donne, that says: "No man is an island, entire of itself, every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main . . . any man's death diminishes me . . . therefore, never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee."

These days of COVID show us John Donne's truth that no man is an island despite what Ducey says.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

