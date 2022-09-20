 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona Governor Candidate Debate

The voters of Arizona need to see and hear the candidates for Governor debate on stage, and in person. No one candidate should be able to speak about their position without being challenged by the other candidate. For this reason, I am very disappointed to see that Katie Hobbs is not willing to appear on the debate stage. She needs to demonstrate that she has the courage, and backbone, to face adverse conditions, no matter how chaotic they may be. Perhaps the state Democratic Party needs to search for an alternative candidate that has the courage to stand up to adversity. Being Governor of Arizona is not going to be a cake walk.

Paul Eyssautier

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

