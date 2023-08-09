Rep. Gail Griffin decries proposed groundwater pumping legislation as a "wolf under sheep's clothing," that will hurt individual farmers and rancher and invade their privacy. Bur look closer. Rep Griffin's campaigns are funded almost entirely by big corporations, mining companies, utilities and their PACS. She has fought hard to make sure that a handful of large agribusinesses in Cochise County can keep pumping ground water with little restriction. She has not spoken up for the individual farmers, rancher, vintners and homeowners whose wells are already going dry in Cochise County. Who is the wolf here?