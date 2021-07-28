Letter: Arizona has become the looniest state in the union

Arizona has become the looniest state in the country. The last competent Governor, Janet Napolitano, was still in charge. Then, Arizona became the haven for the Aluminum-foil hat wearers. Just check our QAnon Party leaders.
Forget those who falsely claiming the election was stolen.
The latest, Wendy Rogers, has joined the QParty, demanding that Arizona recall Joe Biden in a special state election. Why? She believes the audit being done by a QAnon Scout leader wearing an "antenna hat" will show that her disgraced candidate won. She's citing non-existent evidence of Bamboo fibers in the ballots from Asia.
This Kool-Aid drinker, objects to the "cancel culture," forcing Cleveland to change its mascot from Indians to Guardians. She tweeted, "I like Indians and Redskins. I like Aunt Jemima and I like Uncle Ben. I like Robert E Lee and I like Stonewall Jackson. I don't like traitors who hate America. Stand up for our culture!" By canceling an election?
Traitors Lee and Jackson fought against the U. S.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
