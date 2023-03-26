Arizona's Justine (Marjorie Taylor Greene) Wadsack is our version of the Georgia congresswoman (or Lauren Boebert). She resembles Elvira in demeanor, acting like Greene, being outrageous, and seeking national recognition with no accomplishments but ridicule.

Arizona has produced some of the greatest inspirational female minds. Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Gov. Jane Hull, Rose Mofford, Linda Ronstadt, Polly Rosenbaum, Gabby Giffords, Marietta Bryant and Daisy Moore come to mind. Now we find only those who continually embarrass the state, including Wadsack, Kelli Ward, Debbie Lesko, Wendy Rogers and Sine Kerr. Kari Lake, "Trumpism's Leading Lady," was around long enough to do significant damage. She's been called by The Atlantic "the most dangerous politician in America."

And not just women. Men are equally as shameful. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, John Kavanaugh, J.D. Mesnard and Jake Hoffman (representing 26,361 people in 25.80 sq. miles and 8,557 households) are thorns in 7+ million Arizonan's backsides.

They work to remove our rights while promoting fascism and censorship.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side