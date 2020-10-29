Letter: Arizona Historical Society

Since 2011 I have volunteered one day a week in the Library and Archive at the Arizona Historical Society in Tucson. Your recent article about the closing of the Society’s satellite museums in Tucson was worrisome, not just about the museum closures, but about the overall health of the Society. The Arizona Historical Society was founded in Tucson in 1884 and, until it was absorbed by the state of Arizona, it was Tucson’s local historical institution. The bulk of the library and archive collection reflects its Tucson/Southern Arizona origins. When they were closed because of the pandemic, our local archivists continued to serve researchers via email, they reorganized collections for better access, and they have been documenting the COVID-19 pandemic for future researchers. Tucsonans can support the Society by taking out memberships, purchasing a book, attending a Zoom presentation or by donating. If this isn’t done, we could see the Society close and its local archival collections scattered.
Sandy Chan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!