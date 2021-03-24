 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona House Bill 2054 is dangerous for military voters
View Comments

Letter: Arizona House Bill 2054 is dangerous for military voters

  • Comments

5,000 Arizonans serve in the military overseas. Service members only get a 45-day turnaround to vote, and many who try to get their ballot back in time don’t succeed and don’t get counted. This makes it easy for military voters to get put on the "inactive" voter status by accident.

Moreover, many military voters live outside of Arizona in one of the 800 U.S. military bases around the world. If this bill passes, when a military service member changes their address to an out-of-state duty station or an overseas deployment, they would be eliminated from the Arizona voting roster unless they met strict, unrealistic guidelines.

We encourage the House to vote “no” on the bill or pass an amendment to exempt military and overseas voters. We already fight so hard to vote -- don’t make it harder for us.

Jennifer Dane

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News