Letter: Arizona House Bill 2054 is dangerous for military voters

5,000 Arizonans serve in the military overseas. Service members only get a 45-day turnaround to vote, and many who try to get their ballot back in time don’t succeed and don’t get counted. This makes it easy for military voters to get put on the "inactive" voter status by accident.
Moreover, many military voters live outside of Arizona in one of the 800 U.S. military bases around the world. If this bill passes, when a military service member changes their address to an out-of-state duty station or an overseas deployment, they would be eliminated from the Arizona voting roster unless they met strict, unrealistic guidelines.
We encourage the House to vote “no” on the bill or pass an amendment to exempt military and overseas voters. We already fight so hard to vote -- don’t make it harder for us.
Jennifer Dane
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.