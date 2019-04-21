Re: the February 28 article "House OKs sub-minimum wage for some workers under 22."
The House Bill 2523 does not take into account that college students are in school to better their education and instead punishes them. Lowering their earnings will make it nearly impossible to afford college expenses. There are many students who juggle a full-time school schedule as well as a job. Reducing youths’ hours to a maximum of 20 a week at a rate of $7.25 is absurd and cannot provide them with the resources they need to succeed.
This law being passed not only discriminates those under the age of 22, but will also push youth to no longer desire a job. Students will feel as if their work is disregarded because of age. Being a student I aspire to have a job as not only a source of income but also experience in the real world. I would personally suffer if this law were to be passed as so would many others.
Emilee Edwards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.