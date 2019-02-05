I am a tax preparer and I cannot believe that the fight between Gov. Ducey and the Legislature is still going on to come to a conclusion on which tax rate and deductions will be used for 2018. It is now February 2019 and we cannot process clients' tax returns because of the infighting that should have taken place before the end of 2018.
The other problem is that there seems to be a lack of information in the Star as to what is taking place each day at this point. It is extremely hard to get anything on whether the Legislature will try to override the veto that Gov. Ducey instituted last week. Come on now!
Lawrence Sanders
Southeast side
