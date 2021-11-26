 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission

  • Comments

I am disappointed that the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) Chair Erika Neuberg allowed Marana Mayor Ed Honea, state Senator Vince Leach, and Commissioner David Mehl to influence her decision regarding equitable representation for all residents of Marana, Oro Valley, and Saddlebrooke. As a Dove Mountain and Marana resident I feel especially displeased by the actions of Mayor Honea and Commissioner Mehl (also Master Developer of Dove Mountain) in their agenda of partisanship over ethics and fair representation.

Robin Carter

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid in Arizona

I recently saw the letter to the editor regarding the difference in covid related deaths in Arizona and Israel. We don't have to go that far a…

Local-issues

Letter: Democracy

Since when is it ok to use violence when you disagree with someone or when your person does not win an election? How is it ok to scream at a c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News