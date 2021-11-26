Letter: Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission

I am disappointed that the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) Chair Erika Neuberg allowed Marana Mayor Ed Honea, state Senator Vince Leach, and Commissioner David Mehl to influence her decision regarding equitable representation for all residents of Marana, Oro Valley, and Saddlebrooke. As a Dove Mountain and Marana resident I feel especially displeased by the actions of Mayor Honea and Commissioner Mehl (also Master Developer of Dove Mountain) in their agenda of partisanship over ethics and fair representation.
Robin Carter
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.