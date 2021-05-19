Letter: Arizona is living beyond its water supply

Unsustainable groundwater pumping is turning out to be an existential threat to Arizona's future.
This dire fact doesn't seem to have gotten the attention it needs from the public. Yet.
When it finally does, the economy may tank faster than the groundwater is dropping.
What will it take to get people's attention?
Perhaps when the real estate market craters.
What do you think? Sell your property now or wait for Armageddon?
Peter Bakke
SaddleBrooke
