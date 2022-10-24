 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Cannon can make a joke of the justice system. In your early mail-in ballots, there are 15 judges to be voted on as to whether to retain them or not. In keeping with how Republican's will attempt to take total control of this country and strip us of our rights, there are 14 judges that should be voted NO, as they are Republican judges!!! Only one judge was voted in by a Democrat, and that was Javier Chon-Lopez. My source was Ballotpedia. Please check my work and see for yourself. Vote Blue and vote anti-Republican as far as Republican candidates and Arizona judges are concerned. It's about damn time we make Arizona a Blue State today, tomorrow and forever!!! VOTE BLUE!!!

Alex Maldonado

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

