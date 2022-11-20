 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona late vote count

A letter (Nov. 17, 2022) asks why Florida can count votes in 24 hours while Arizona it can take weeks. As a poll worker, let me explain. Arizona has opted to meet every single voter on their terms in providing convenient and secure voting. This decision provides enfranchisment for every single eligible voter in the state. We have early mail in, same day voting, and same day ballot drop off. The trade off is that mail in ballots and election day drop off ballots must have individual signature verification. This takes time. I strongly believe that making the right to vote easy and convenient is great. There is no value added to insisting all voters line up in person on election day. And before any readers decry mail in voting as subject to fraud, please stipulate your specific evidence. In fact, all those who claim voter fraud should be sentenced to one day of poll worker duty. That will reveal to them how incredibly safe each and every vote is.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

