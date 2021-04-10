Letter: Arizona Lawmakers needed to back policies for medical research

The past year has been filled with untold tragedy and hardship, with COVID-19 affecting every detail of our everyday daily lives. The pandemic has been especially difficult for people with pre-existing health conditions. I suffer from type 2 diabetes, and I am more susceptible to serious complications from the virus. But because of miraculous efforts from the pharmaceutical industry, we now have multiple COVID-19 vaccines being delivered in record time across the country. Like many residents in Arizona, I can’t wait to receive my doses and be fully protected from the virus.
That’s why we need continued investment in the pharmaceutical industry. There are millions of patients out there struggling with an incurable disease, and we all need help.
Our elected officials, including Senators Sinema and Kelly, must continue not only fighting for us, but also prioritizing research efforts – before it’s too late.
Christina Salgado
Downtown
