Letter: Arizona Legislators Head to "Model legislation" Camp Next Week

On July 28th, many Arizona Republican legislators will be in Salt Lake City to attend the secret annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Some will accept “scholarships” to cover their expenses so ALEC can “educate” them about cookie-cutter legislation wanted by Big Business and out-of-state special interests.
ALEC writes draft legislation for representatives to bring home and propose as their own. Just some of the problem laws promoted by ALEC include the Stand Your Ground Law which resulted in George Zimmerman being acquitted of Trayvon Martin’s murder; laws creating for-profit prisons which cost more than state run facilities; and legislation to expand Charter Schools, also motivated so owners can increase profits rather than improving education for children.
Before your State Legislators leaves for the ALEC meeting on 7/28 contact their office to remind them that they should be working for you, not ALEC’s corporate funders.
leadawn anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.