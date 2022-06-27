Letter: Arizona legislators want more weapons, younger shooters

Most people agree that the way to stop school massacres is through tighter safety on assault weapons, enhanced school security, and better mental health support. But Arizona legislators aren’t listening.

Reps. Teresa Martinez, Justin Wilmeth, and Steve Kaiser voted to issue concealed-carry permits to 18-year-olds. Yet, more than 60% of the 200 shooters at primary and secondary schools since 1999 were 18 years old or younger. Vince Leach, Wendy Rogers, and others voted to allow concealed weapons on college campuses.

These legislators defund schools attended by 90% of Arizona students, ignoring school security, and the need for in-school mental health professionals. Instead, they want to arm teachers, but most school shooters are students, and they know their schools' security measures.

Republican legislators want more assault weapons, younger less mature gun owners, and minimal mental health support. Let’s vote them out in November and get someone who listens to Arizonans, not the NRA.

Cindy Doklan

Midtown

