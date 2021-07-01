 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona legislature overturning elections
View Comments

Letter: Arizona legislature overturning elections

Re: the June 9 article "Sanctity of the vote is under attack."

The editorial "Sanctity of the vote is under attack" in Wednesday's opinion section stated that "Republican controlled legislatures" can "take over the process from local election officials and reverse the results of the official vote. Such legislation ... is already the law in ... Arizona." I agree that such legislation has been introduced by State Rep. Shawnna Bolick, House Bill 2720, that according to Howard Fischer of Capitol News Service "allows the Arizona Legislature to overturn the results of a presidential election, even after the count is formally certified by the governor and secretary of state". A few months earlier State Rep. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, introduced a "proposal to let the legislature override the choice of voters for president", but he decided to pull the plug on this bill, SCR 1006, after facing blistering criticism according to Howard Fischer. Neither House Bill 2720 nor SCR 1006 has become law in Arizona. I do not think that the Arizona legislature can reverse the results of the official vote.

Sam Dean

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News