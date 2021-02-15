 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Legislature Proposes Voter Repression Bills
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Legislature Proposes Voter Repression Bills

  • Comments

Several bills being proposed in both chambers of the Arizona legislature would restrict a citizens right to vote. HB2369 would require that voter signatures on the envelopes holding early ballots be notarized and HB2370 would repeal the permanent early voting list. In the Senate, SB1069 would purge a voter permanently from the early voting list if they failed to vote in both primary and general elections in two consecutive cycles. According to the Phoenix New Times, early voting has existed in this state for over a decade and a majority of Arizonans voted early in past election cycles. The Republican party in Arizona had no problems with our current voting laws until this election when Arizona turned Democratic. Maybe they should consider the candidates they supported as a reason why. Voter repression has no place in a democracy.

Anne Edwards

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Local-issues

Letter: Zoo expansion

The Reid Park zoo expansion has been ongoing for quite a while now. It was voted on in 2017. Yes, the Barnum Hill area is beautiful and the no…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News