Letter: Arizona Legislature Proposes Voter Repression Bills

Several bills being proposed in both chambers of the Arizona legislature would restrict a citizens right to vote. HB2369 would require that voter signatures on the envelopes holding early ballots be notarized and HB2370 would repeal the permanent early voting list. In the Senate, SB1069 would purge a voter permanently from the early voting list if they failed to vote in both primary and general elections in two consecutive cycles. According to the Phoenix New Times, early voting has existed in this state for over a decade and a majority of Arizonans voted early in past election cycles. The Republican party in Arizona had no problems with our current voting laws until this election when Arizona turned Democratic. Maybe they should consider the candidates they supported as a reason why. Voter repression has no place in a democracy.
Anne Edwards
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.