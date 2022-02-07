 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: ARIZONA LEGISLATURE PUSHES COMPANY PENALTY FOR VACCINE REQUIREMENT
View Comments

Letter: ARIZONA LEGISLATURE PUSHES COMPANY PENALTY FOR VACCINE REQUIREMENT

  • Comments

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, and HB 2043, should be worrying about keeping our economy moving instead of penalizing companies for mandating their employees get vaccines. Granted some may choose to state a religious reason and they should be accommodated. How you ask? Test the employee each morning on arrival. Test results can be seen quickly. If negative they can proceed to work. (+ masking and distancing). If not, then go home. One needs to ask how any business can continue to operate if even one employee is positive. No one wants to get sick. But many have health issues which put them at risk for serious illness or death. Getting covid on top of a serious health issue can be a crap shoot unless you stay home and stay away from everyone. HB 2043 needs to be reevaluated.

Joyce Harrison

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremend…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News