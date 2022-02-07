Letter: ARIZONA LEGISLATURE PUSHES COMPANY PENALTY FOR VACCINE REQUIREMENT

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, and HB 2043, should be worrying about keeping our economy moving instead of penalizing companies for mandating their employees get vaccines. Granted some may choose to state a religious reason and they should be accommodated. How you ask? Test the employee each morning on arrival. Test results can be seen quickly. If negative they can proceed to work. (+ masking and distancing). If not, then go home. One needs to ask how any business can continue to operate if even one employee is positive. No one wants to get sick. But many have health issues which put them at risk for serious illness or death. Getting covid on top of a serious health issue can be a crap shoot unless you stay home and stay away from everyone. HB 2043 needs to be reevaluated.
Joyce Harrison
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.