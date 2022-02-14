 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona Legislature wants to repeat history
As Winston Churchill said, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” To most of us, this is a frightening thought. But to the Arizona Republican legislators, it is just what they want…to repeat history. This is obvious from their legislative bills to prohibit critical race theory from being taught in the public schools. What better way to perpetuate racism and antisemitism than to keep young people ignorant of what bigotry can lead to in a society. For them, returning to the 1930’s, ‘40’s,and ‘50’s, taking away voting rights from minorities, restricting admission to certain schools, country clubs, and neighborhoods for certain racial or religious groups is favorable. White supremacy will reign; history will repeat itself. Republicans want to make sure the next generation cannot learn from history, because it won’t be taught. If Arizonans and Americans don’t vote these people out, the state—and country—is in danger of regressing into the dark ages.

Sandy Katz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

