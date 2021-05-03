Letter: Arizona Legislature's Extremism

Republicans in the current Arizona Legislature hold a razor thin one vote majority in both houses. Rather than make an effort to represent all of the people in their districts by pursuing bipartisan legislation, the Republicans in both houses have passed one radical right-wing bill after another. All abortions will now be illegal in Arizona. There will be no exceptions even if the mother’s life is in danger or if she has been raped. Up to 20 voter suppression bills have been introduced to address a nonexistent voter integrity problem that Republicans insist must exist to explain Trump’s defeat. Republicans like to complain that liberals are trying to “cancel” conservatives and their ideas, but Arizona’s Republican state legislators are passing bills that attempt to erase all ideas that do not conform to their radical right wing views. Arizona cannot prosper under such a legislature. We must vote them out in 2022.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
