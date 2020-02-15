Letter: Arizona mail-in voting

Re: the Feb. 11 letter "Elections should be decided on Election Day."
As an Arizona native, I’m not familiar with Connecticut but I know my home state well. We do at least two things right: avoiding Daylight Saving Time and allowing early mail-in voting.
People who enjoy voting in person can do so. I very much prefer taking time at home to carefully study my ballot and finalize my decisions. I’ll take responsibility for returning my ballot before the deadline.
If we need to set a specific postmark deadline to ensure ballots arrive before election day, set it. But mail-in voting is a wonderful convenience. It needs to remain in place.
Cynthia Lancaster
West side
