Letter: Arizona makes it to number 3

Per the Arizona Daily Star of December 21st, Arizona surpassed New Jersey for the number 3 spot for the highest rate of deaths in the United States attributed to Covid 19. We now trail only Mississippi and Alabama. Our Republican leadership should be asking themselves if perhaps more could have been done to prevent this horrible ranking the state now has. Could state leadership have been more open to the idea of allowing counties, municipalities, and school districts to set the standards that they saw as being the best way to move forward in this pandemic instead of fighting them at every turn. Arizona’s leaders should feel shame, not only for their lack of leadership, but also for their disregard of the efforts of local leadership to do what science and common sense dictated should have been done for their school districts and localities.
Charles Swivel
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.