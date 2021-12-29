 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona makes it to number 3
View Comments

Letter: Arizona makes it to number 3

  • Comments

Per the Arizona Daily Star of December 21st, Arizona surpassed New Jersey for the number 3 spot for the highest rate of deaths in the United States attributed to Covid 19. We now trail only Mississippi and Alabama. Our Republican leadership should be asking themselves if perhaps more could have been done to prevent this horrible ranking the state now has. Could state leadership have been more open to the idea of allowing counties, municipalities, and school districts to set the standards that they saw as being the best way to move forward in this pandemic instead of fighting them at every turn. Arizona’s leaders should feel shame, not only for their lack of leadership, but also for their disregard of the efforts of local leadership to do what science and common sense dictated should have been done for their school districts and localities.

Charles Swivel

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Omicron is Here

We all want to not wear masks, to visit family and friends, to go out for a meal. We all want our hospitals to have beds for citizens with inj…

Local-issues

Letter: Centennial Hall

Centennial Hall does so much right given the dated, in need of renovation facility. On our recent visit there to see Hamilton, I was impressed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News