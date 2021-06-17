Letter: Arizona Mines

Because the Hudbay mining company is so interested in the Rosemont mine area a simple question arises. If Hudbay is willing to spend $billions to mine in the Tucson area why are not ANY American mining firms (If any still exist!) also wanting to hit this "Mother Load" of minerals. Also! Why is most of our in country major business not being "Liked" by our own $Billionaire American Principle Business people/corporations. It appears that we are too tough on our own interested folks and readily allow Canadian and others to get wealthy at our earthly expense? Mexicans also own other Arizona primary mining interests. We shouldn't be complaining about others when we in America are ignoring our own legal interests in mining. Arizona was built on the mining industry since the early 1800's. Our interests should be our Water and other life needs and not those of outsiders who won't fix what they destroy (Environment).
Donald Groner
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.