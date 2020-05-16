Letter: Arizona National Guard unsung heroes
Letter: Arizona National Guard unsung heroes

We all know the terrible impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. We all appreciate the essential workers in health care, grocery stores, and transportation. The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center knows 11 unsung heroes, MSgt. Fernandez and his National Guard members who have been helping us serve those who seek food from us over the last tough weeks. We could not have continued to operate without them! And this week they have gone beyond the call of duty, raising money amongst themselves to help us with a crane rental to install a new freezer.

On behalf of hungry residents south of Tucson, our volunteers, and our Board, thanks to these wonderful individuals and to General McGuire and the Governor for assigning them to us. We only hope they will stay with us while the demand for food is so acute.

Penny Pestle, Board President

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

