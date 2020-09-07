 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona needs consistent leadership on mask usage
Letter: Arizona needs consistent leadership on mask usage

As a physician, I see firsthand how COVID-19 continues to harm lives and livelihoods, and so I’m concerned about the lack of consistency on safety measures coming from our state leadership. The science is clear that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (1). Research also indicates that they can protect against influenza. (2) Governor Ducey has encouraged mask usage and getting vaccinated to protect against the flu, and, in turn, reduce illness and death as we continue to battle COVID-19. As an advocate for my patients, I appreciate these measures. However, I don’t appreciate the contradictory message that Governor Ducey seemed to send when he chose not to wear a mask amidst a not-socially-distanced crowd of 1500 on the White House lawn during President Trump’s Republican National Convention speech. As we prepare for battling the flu on top of this pandemic that’s killed 180,000 Americans, we need consistent, strong leadership.

Eve Shapiro

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

