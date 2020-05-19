Letter: Arizona Needs Water Leadership
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Needs Water Leadership

Water is Arizona’s lifeblood. Sustainable supplies are critical to our economy, quality-of-life and future. But water isn’t distributed equally, leaving communities vulnerable to health and safety risks. That’s especially true in Native American and border communities that lack access to dependable water supplies.

We need water leadership. 2000 to 2018 was the driest 19-year span since the late 1500s—and the second driest since 800. We are in an emerging megadrought due to natural climate variability and human caused change.

We need policies to guide agencies and states’ Colorado River negotiations. Leaders must address the rural-urban water balance, tribal settlements and equity, and climate change.

Meanwhile, we haven’t seen much from Senate Water and Power Subcommittee Chair Martha McSally.

In 455 days, McSally has convened just one hearing specific to Arizona water needs.

Arizonans deserve a Senator who will address water issues and invest in solutions. Arizona has a proud history of water leadership—but McSally is missing in action.

david Wegner

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: inadaquate tracing

The Arizona Republic quotes the Pima County Health Services Director, Dr. Bob England, as saying, ". . .microlevel contact tracing doesn't mak…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News