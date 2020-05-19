Letter: Arizona Needs Water Leadership

Water is Arizona’s lifeblood. Sustainable supplies are critical to our economy, quality-of-life and future. But water isn’t distributed equally, leaving communities vulnerable to health and safety risks. That’s especially true in Native American and border communities that lack access to dependable water supplies.
We need water leadership. 2000 to 2018 was the driest 19-year span since the late 1500s—and the second driest since 800. We are in an emerging megadrought due to natural climate variability and human caused change.
We need policies to guide agencies and states’ Colorado River negotiations. Leaders must address the rural-urban water balance, tribal settlements and equity, and climate change.
Meanwhile, we haven’t seen much from Senate Water and Power Subcommittee Chair Martha McSally.
In 455 days, McSally has convened just one hearing specific to Arizona water needs.
Arizonans deserve a Senator who will address water issues and invest in solutions. Arizona has a proud history of water leadership—but McSally is missing in action.
david Wegner
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
