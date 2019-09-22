Re: September 16 article "Arizona officials defend I-10 against 'most dangerous' label."
I just finished reading Shaq Davis' column on the dangerous I-10 corridor. While I agree with comments offered by an ADOT spokesperson, that traffic volume and driver behavior are major contributors to traffic fatalities along AZ I-10, truck traffic should be regulated to specific lanes. For example, on highways with three or less lanes, truck traffic should be limited to the far right lane. On highways with four or more lanes, trucks should be limited to lane four, or the farthest right lane.
By regulating truck lane access, automobile traffic would flow unencumbered by 3 or 4 abreast truck traffic, each attempting to pass one another. A less frustrated driver is perhaps, a less dangerous driver.
Phil Borkowski
SaddleBrooke
