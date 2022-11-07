Letter: Arizona Opinion: Engel is wrong about defunding the police

Where are the police officers on defending the officers lost on January 6th and those that were seriously injured, I almost feel like you are ok with this. Please all Americans have to defend the actions of what happened that day, I support the blue line, but can not accept or condone those that can not show empathy nor feelings about that day. Our country is at a crossroad in our democracy. Defund the Prolice, Defund the FBI, inflation are not on the ballot, but our democracy is and Engle supports the Police, the FBI and is not an election denier, Get your facts straight, and support our constitution.