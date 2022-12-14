 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona Opioid Crisis Prevention

Zoha Ahmed, Austin Specht, Ken Batai, Megan Corr, Dominique Delco

MPH students at the UA Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health

November 20, 2022

To the Editor:,

The 2018 Arizona Opioid Prescribing Guideline and CDC recommends non-pharmaceutical therapies for chronic pain management. To reduce the over-prescription of opioids, expanding healthcare coverage for long-term non-pharmaceutical pain therapies is necessary for Arizonians with chronic pain.

Currently, the Social Security Act has a series of requirements that need to be met to provide coverage for non-pharmaceutical therapies and alternative chronic pain management treatments. In addition, proof of a medical diagnosis by a professional is required for coverage. Protected chronic conditions are limited to inflammatory arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, renal disease, neurological conditions, back injuries, and Somatoform disorders. However, coverage is not guaranteed.

Coverage should be expanded to include interdisciplinary and integrative pain evaluation and treatment programs for those experiencing chronic pain. Programs and services may include behavioral therapy, education, training, medical management, physical therapy and rehabilitation.

Zoha Ahmed

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

