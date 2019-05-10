If texting and driving is banned, then it would mean that there would be more people on the road trying to avoid getting a ticket, but there would also be a couple of people who would try and break that law and still use their phone while driving. If there were a more efficient way to stop people from using their phones, then it would probably help bring down the crash rates. If they had recently banned using your phone while driving why had they not decided to pass this earlier. Throughout the years, there have been many Accidents involving phones: If people want to feel safer on the roads, then they should probably stop using them and pay more attention to the road. If someone actually decided to try and convince others to actually not use their phone while driving then maybe the road would actually be a little safer.
Love Garcia
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.