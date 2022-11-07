Letter: Arizona Politics - Where are we going?

In the pursuit of the Almighty Dollar, I have watched the politics in Arizona run the gamut over my 50+ years. But the local GOP has been hi-jacked by the national organization who has been itching to get their hands on Social Security and Medicare dollars for decades. State and national GOP candidates for office were blunt about their desire to privatize our earned benefits because it helps their billionaire buddies. That money is ours! "No" to privatizing the retirement plans of the elderly.