Letter: Arizona Primaries

I am so exhausted hearing from some people (independents) complaining that they didn't receive their mail in ballots! Well, what about some personal responsibility?! How difficult is it to go online at the Recorder's office and verify the proper procedure? There is important information on their website, including when your ballot is actually received. But this writer feels this process of Independent voting in Arizona excludes voters from the primaries. You WERE included in the Primary..... you simple elected not to request which ballot you preferred.... which was given to you at the Voting Center. May I suggest that you do some volunteer work ahead of the next election. I did this year and it was a great experience.... especially the process of mail in ballot signature verification. I now understand a possible reason why France eliminated mail in ballots years ago (1975). Of course, absentee ballots should still be available (ie: healthcare workers, adult care facilities, etc.). And how about a National Holiday for the general elections?

Jeanne Redding

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

