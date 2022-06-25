Letter: Arizona Primary Election Candidates

Recent Letters to the Editor have been very encouraging. Many Letters have expressed displeasure with the actions of the Arizona State Legislature, which has been controlled by the GOP (by the slimmest of margins: Senate 16-14 and House 31-29). Some of the Letters have encouraged Independents and moderate Republicans to support Democrat candidates in an effort to oust some of the more far right incumbents and hopefully wrest control of one or both State Houses from the GOP. I say to moderate Republicans that if your fellow Party members call you a RINO, you should consider that as a badge of honor.