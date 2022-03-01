Letter: Arizona public education

I just read a letter to the editor complaining about the Arizona education system being ranked last in the nation for its educational product. She blames the State Legislature for not funding the public schools. I think she is “barking up the right tree”, but that doesn’t identify the real problem. The legislature is controlled by the members of a political party that is dedicated to abolishing anything with the word “public” in its name. They support charter schools because, by definition, they are private enterprise. However, the legislature pays those schools almost as much state tax money per student as is designated for “public schools”. Why?- because they are trying to suck students out of public schools therefore diminishing the functioning of those schools. I defy anyone in that party to deny this. Those of this philosophy would scream if the Federal government discontinued business subsidies now wouldn’t they?
Dennis Bourret
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.