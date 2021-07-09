Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are based on an ex president’s delusions and being the ultimate sore loser. Having a group calling themselves “‘Cyber ninjas”, headed by a man who believes in conspiracy theories rather than reality has made Arizona a laughingstock of the nation.
Trump and these Arizona legislators are deliberately undermining our democracy by creating a false narrative and feeding a myth, an untruth. Democrats got out the vote and won in Arizona. Pursuing anti-voting and anti-election measures serve nothing but the creation of ill will and paranoia. This was a waste of taxpayer’s money and of our state’s reputation.
Carolyn Wayland
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.