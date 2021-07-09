 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona recount
View Comments

Letter: Arizona recount

  • Comments

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are based on an ex president’s delusions and being the ultimate sore loser. Having a group calling themselves “‘Cyber ninjas”, headed by a man who believes in conspiracy theories rather than reality has made Arizona a laughingstock of the nation.

Trump and these Arizona legislators are deliberately undermining our democracy by creating a false narrative and feeding a myth, an untruth. Democrats got out the vote and won in Arizona. Pursuing anti-voting and anti-election measures serve nothing but the creation of ill will and paranoia. This was a waste of taxpayer’s money and of our state’s reputation.

Carolyn Wayland

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Camp Grant

Many thanks to David Fitzsimmons for his article on the Camp Grant Massacre. Tucson is not free from systemic racism and it is not only agains…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News