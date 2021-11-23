Letter: Arizona Redistricting Tucson Area Maps

I’ve lived in Tucson for 37 years. I'm excited to be part of the redistricting process by speaking at the recent IRC Virtual Town Hall. What struck me about the arguments of supporters of current Map v.10 was how little they seemed bothered that proposed LD17—a huge district separated by the Catalinas—is neither “compact” nor “contiguous.” It isn’t “competitive” in creating a haven for one political party. These concepts are state constitutional requirements for redistricting. The v10 supporters seemed far more preoccupied in creating a "community of interest” unified by its complaints about Tucson. I say, “Hey, neighbors, come on into Tucson and enjoy the rich diversity of businesses and restaurants, a world-class university, vibrant festivals and cultural institutions, and multiple opportunities to recreate in the out-of-doors." I support Draft Map v.9 for adhering to the state constitutional requirements.
Amy Gaiennie Tucson 85710
Amy Gaiennie, retired teacher and National Park Service ranger
East side
