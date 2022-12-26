Letter: Arizona Representation

There have been quite a few letters to the editor about Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic party to become an independent. Democrats call it a breach of trust because they want her to vote for Democrat priorities

Apparently people forgot why citizens of States vote for their representatives. It is to represent the interests of their state, not the interests if a national party.

It is occasionally not in the best interests of Arizona to do what is best for California.

The European Union is also comprised of representatives of the various countries. Can you imagine the uproar of the people in a country if their representatives did not include their interests? I think that that is why England left the Union.

If you study history that is ONE of the reasons why the South left the Union

Please respect the decision of an Arizona politician to put State before party.

Thomas Wenzel

East side