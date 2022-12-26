 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Arizona Representation

  • Comments

There have been quite a few letters to the editor about Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic party to become an independent. Democrats call it a breach of trust because they want her to vote for Democrat priorities

Apparently people forgot why citizens of States vote for their representatives. It is to represent the interests of their state, not the interests if a national party.

It is occasionally not in the best interests of Arizona to do what is best for California.

The European Union is also comprised of representatives of the various countries. Can you imagine the uproar of the people in a country if their representatives did not include their interests? I think that that is why England left the Union.

If you study history that is ONE of the reasons why the South left the Union

People are also reading…

Please respect the decision of an Arizona politician to put State before party.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Winterhaven Gone Wild!!! Trolleys, diesel/gas jeeps pulling wagons, party bikes encouraging drinking, food court with picnic tables, Hot choco…

Letter: My American Dream

Letter: My American Dream

Juan Ciscomani will soon be our US House District 6 Representative. Mr. Ciscomani won this election with a narrow victory over Kirsten Engle, …

Letter: U of A Football

Letter: U of A Football

Last weekend Greg Hansen lamented the weak attendance at the U of A Football game. This week close to 50,000 fans showed up to fill the stadiu…

Letter: ESG

Letter: ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housin…

Letter: New GOP Tradition

Letter: New GOP Tradition

Over the past few decades, it has become a tradition for winners to say, “I’m going to Disneyland!” Now, it seem, the GOP is beginning a new t…

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Democrats were elated when Kyrsten Sinema become senator. Shortly thereafter when seeing her vote for big pharma and tax cuts for the wealthy,…

Letter: The Best Clown Car Ever

Letter: The Best Clown Car Ever

Hamadeh wants to be our attorney general but does not know how to file a lawsuit. Masters loses soundly so he is named to a Republican steerin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News