Why are the Republicans in the Arizona legislature (who hold a one vote majority in each chamber) wasting time on passing anti transgender, anti-public education, anti-voting and anti-common sense gun regulation bills they know the Governor will veto, rather than doing the one thing the Arizona Constitution requires of the legislature—passing a budget? Confronted, for the first time in decades, with a Democratic governor Republicans have refused to engage in good faith negotiations on a budget. They have also made it almost impossible for Democrats to advance any bills. Rather than do the one thing they are legally required to do Arizona’s Republican legislators are wasting Arizonans time and tax dollars. Keep that in mind when you cast your ballot in 2024.