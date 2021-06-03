 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona Republican party betrays America and our State
Letter: Arizona Republican party betrays America and our State

Its a disgusting set of circumstances: how the Arizona Republican party is betraying all Arizona Voters and citizens. The big lie is a LIE. it was always a lie. It was always a lie and will be a lie for ever. Not one Republican in office especially the Governor should remain in office while supporting the fraudit.

Our apparently only way to save Democracy here is to vote them all out of office and hope better people who honor oaths will repair the damage these traitors are doing . I grew up in this state spent my working life here never thinking such a disaster could happen here but here it is right in our faces.It is up to us the people of Arizona to put this right before it is too late. I would love to sign on to a referendum that would protect our right to vote .

Donald Shelton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

