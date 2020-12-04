 Skip to main content
Letter: ARIZONA REPUBLICAN PARTY EMBARRASSES ITSELF.
Arizona's GOP has now totally made fools of themselves by attempting to deny the reality of who won the election in Arizona. The antics of recounts and such with out any evidence to support such silly claims has reduced the Party and its leaders as big crybabies in support of the nations chief crybaby . My advice is for them to grow up and begin learn ing to tell the truth for a change and stop making up stuff that makes them feel good as they make utter fools of themselves over and over again. Todays Az gop is but a joke now and will remain so till it gets sane new leaders. Other wise they are destined to be the history crybabies of all time.

Donald Shelton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

