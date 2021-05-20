Letter: Arizona Republican Party
Over the past few days/weeks, I have seen a number of letters to the editor indicating the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county is no…
I was dismayed to learn that our legislator Mark Finchem participated in the insurrection at our Capitol in January. More recently, I was horr…
It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…
Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…
Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…
Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…
To cut to the chase.. Why would anyone take historical land from the Apaches that is considered sacred and prevent native Americans from worsh…
How can the City of Tucson continue to sponsor RTA road-widening projects? We’re asked to accept the destruction of businesses and homes and t…
AZ State Democrats and Biden's USDOJ are now worried about the integrity of the recount underway in Maricopa County. They want onsite observer…
America held a presidential election last November and my side lost. Here in Arizona the GOP questioned whether voters’ choices had been accur…
