Letter: Arizona Republican Representtive

In my long voting history I have been a registered Democrat, a Republican and an Independent. I cannot imagine what has happened to the Republican party in Arizona and Republican representatives in Congress. The latest revelation that Representative Finchem accepted money from the Trump campaign in efforts to overturn Arizona election results is so egregious it seems a thinking electorate would demand his recall. As if we needed additional examples of a Party run amok Dr. Ward was reelected to lead the Republican party in Az. If I still identified as a Republican I would proudly stand with Cindy MCain and Jeff Flake and relish being censured. Aren't the legion of Arizona voters who have been aligned with the Republican party disgusted? Speak up!
Noreen Nelson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.