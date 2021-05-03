Letter: Arizona Republican's cartoonish audit

What a great cartoon this would be, picture it, Johnny Carson's swami character holding an envelope to his head with the words, Another Maricopa County audit result. As accustomed Swami would know the answer Just like we anticipate the answer of this current audit taking place . Given the unusual and disputed circumstances surrounding this audit and for all the wrong reasons, I think all of us expect what the results will be. Frankly I think Johnny Carson would have done a better job. A sham audit done by unqualified people instructed by disinformed Republicans with a particular goal will only produce comedic results. It's theater.
Debbie Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.