 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Arizona Republicans on a Roll!

  • Comments

People claim Republicans don't legislate. That's fake news! Arizona Republicans deliver! A new 2% income tax that greatly benefits the wealthy. Universal vouchers, again benefits the wealthy but will also bankrupt public education-you know a win/win. Multiple proposals and laws to restrict voting. Based on the lie of a stolen election we can eleminate mail-in voting. Now our fantastic Supreme Court has allowed us to revive a Civil War era law on womans healthcare! In the future we can outlaw contraceptives, gay marriage, legal marijuana. When Finchem wins we can stop gerrymandering and suppressing votes because Finchem defines fraud as any election a Democrat wins! Coming soon we can have a national abortion ban, we can eliminate Social Security and Medicare-all actually proposed by Republilcan legislators. When we regain control of the House we can start an investigation on how ANTIFA was responsible for Jan 6th. Republican canidates can get this done!

People are also reading…

William Garrity

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News