Letter: Arizona Republicans on a Roll!

People claim Republicans don't legislate. That's fake news! Arizona Republicans deliver! A new 2% income tax that greatly benefits the wealthy. Universal vouchers, again benefits the wealthy but will also bankrupt public education-you know a win/win. Multiple proposals and laws to restrict voting. Based on the lie of a stolen election we can eleminate mail-in voting. Now our fantastic Supreme Court has allowed us to revive a Civil War era law on womans healthcare! In the future we can outlaw contraceptives, gay marriage, legal marijuana. When Finchem wins we can stop gerrymandering and suppressing votes because Finchem defines fraud as any election a Democrat wins! Coming soon we can have a national abortion ban, we can eliminate Social Security and Medicare-all actually proposed by Republilcan legislators. When we regain control of the House we can start an investigation on how ANTIFA was responsible for Jan 6th. Republican canidates can get this done!