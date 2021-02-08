Letter: Arizona Republicans shoot themselves in the foot:

Just when we think Arizona Republicans can’t do another stupid thing, they surprise us by re-electing Kelli Ward as party chair. This is the same party chair that lost two U.S. Senate seats and backed the loser in the Presidential election. This is the same party chair that conjured up Presidential voter fraud, filed frivolous lawsuits that were all eventually tossed for lack of evidence. This is the same party chair that sued Vice President Mike Pence in a bid to give the election to President Trump. Not being content with Kelli Wards' antics, Arizonan's four Republican Representatives in Congress joined other Republicans in the House to try and overturn the election. The Republicans Party was not through yet; they decided to censure Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Senator Jeff Flake, and Cindy McCain during the party’s meeting on Saturday. If the Republican Party of Arizona was trying to give the Democratic Party a gift that keep’s on giving, they succeeded.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
