Letter: Arizona Republicans vs. public education
Letter: Arizona Republicans vs. public education

I remember a good friend telling me years ago her theory regarding Republicans and education. Her theory was that the Republicans wanted only two classes in America. One would be the rich educated elite, and the other would be the poor uneducated masses, whose primary purpose would be to serve the rich educated elite. I used to think that was pretty radical until I moved to Arizona a few years ago, where Governor Ducey and the Republicans are constantly trying to undermine, dismantle and defund public education. Looks like she was right after all.

Douglas Maul

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

