Letter: Arizona Republicans

By now, no one in this state can reasonably deny that Mark Finchem and Andy Biggs enthusiastically supported the January 6 attempt to violently overthrow the government ("Hang Mike Pence!") or that even Paul Gosar's brothers and sisters warn that he is an unprincipled liar and white supremicist, or that our Republican legislature's screwball "audit" of the 2020 election was forced to admit that Trump lost by an even greater margin. These things are a matter of record, and generally even the parties involved don't deny them. Now Senator Wendy Rogers claims (no evidence, of course--but what else is new?) that the confessed mass murderer in Buffalo was secretly acting on behalf of the Biden administration. And I won't even get started on Rand Paul, Madison Cawthorn, or Elise Stefanik outside of Arizona.