Letter: Arizona ripe for fake vaccination cards

First, people cheated to receive a COVID vaccine shot. Now, they cheat to not get one. Across the internet, a cottage industry has sprung up to accommodate people who are seeking fake vaccination cards
With the possible mandating of vacination cards for all Federal
employees, including service men, all teachers, all college students, Arizona
is a haven for false vacination cards.
With over 58,0000 federal employees in the state, 48,000 plus-teachers, 205,000
college students at our three Universities, there will be tremendous pressure to furnish proof of vaccinations.
Fake vaccination cards are easily available on the internet from $50 to $200.
Tucson, with Davis Monthan AFB, the University of Arizona, and the many
teachers could prove to be a problem.
The US does not have an electronic data base in place and relises on a flimsy paper card. We need to devep a reliable digital program..
The presure
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.