Letter: Arizona ripe for fake vaccination cards
Letter: Arizona ripe for fake vaccination cards

First, people cheated to receive a COVID vaccine shot. Now, they cheat to not get one. Across the internet, a cottage industry has sprung up to accommodate people who are seeking fake vaccination cards

With the possible mandating of vacination cards for all Federal

employees, including service men, all teachers, all college students, Arizona

is a haven for false vacination cards.

With over 58,0000 federal employees in the state, 48,000 plus-teachers, 205,000

college students at our three Universities, there will be tremendous pressure to furnish proof of vaccinations.

Fake vaccination cards are easily available on the internet from $50 to $200.

Tucson, with Davis Monthan AFB, the University of Arizona, and the many

teachers could prove to be a problem.

The US does not have an electronic data base in place and relises on a flimsy paper card. We need to devep a reliable digital program..

The presure

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

